White House fires back at Jeff Bezos over gas price attack: 'Not surprising'

President Joe Biden's White House doubled down on blaming gas stations for high pump prices in a comeback against billionaire Jeff Bezos on Sunday.

Bezos argued earlier Sunday that the Biden administration's insistence on blaming oil companies for high prices showed "a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre escalated the Twitter spat, saying gas companies have refused to lower prices at the pump even as the base cost of oil has fallen.

"Oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, but prices at the pump have barely come down. That’s not 'basic market dynamics.' It’s a market that is failing the American consumer," she wrote to Bezos.

"But I guess it’s not surprising that you think oil and gas companies using market power to reap record profits at the expense of the American people is the way our economy is supposed to work," she added.

Biden's fight with Bezos started with a tweet from the president on Saturday demanding that gas companies unilaterally lower prices.

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now," he ordered.

Gas companies are only the latest subject of Biden's anger as the White House scrambles for solutions — and excuses — for sky-high gas prices and record-breaking inflation.

Biden blamed both on Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip to Europe last week.

"The bottom line is, ultimately, the reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia, Russia, Russia," Biden continued. "The reason why the food crisis exists is because of Russia, Russia, not allowing grain to get out of Ukraine."