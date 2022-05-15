Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos rips Biden's 'misdirection' on inflation, says Manchin 'saved' Dems 'from themselves'

Bezos said Biden's 'misdirection' on inflation hurts the country

Research Affiliates founder and Chairman Rob Arnott gives his market outlook amid 40-year high inflation. video

Market expert warns to 'watch out' for inflation through 2024

Research Affiliates founder and Chairman Rob Arnott gives his market outlook amid 40-year high inflation.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took aim at President Biden, arguing the Biden administration's "misdirection" is harmful to the country while pinning the blame for inflation on the president.

"In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves," Bezos said on Twitter Sunday. "Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country."

The Bezos tweet came in response to one from Biden, who touted the fact that the deficit has been cut by $1.5 trillion over the past year.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos. (Getty Images)

"Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year," Biden said. "This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever. It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures."

BEZOS CALLS ON DISINFORMATION BOARD TO FACT-CHECK BIDEN'S OWN INFLATION TWEET

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden. (AP / AP Newsroom)

But critics have argued that much of the deficit reduction has been due to expiring pandemic spending, noting that the president was aiming for even more spending before his plans were defeated in Congress.

"The President’s actions to date have not reduced deficits but instead increased them," the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget wrote in an analysis of Biden's claim that he had reduced the deficit. "Between the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, and various executive orders, we estimate at least $2.5 trillion has been added to deficits through 2031 over the President’s term so far."

manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Bezos pointed out that the president's plans for larger spending were largely thwarted by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., who opposed some of Biden's infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better legislation.

"There’s a lot of good, but that bill is a mammoth piece of legislation," Manchin said last year while announcing he would vote no on the bill. "Inflation is real, it's not going away any time soon."