Washington coffee shop owner who was robbed at gunpoint on camera 'felt like I was going to be shot'

A small business owner and her employee were robbed at gunpoint, and it was all caught on camera.

Payton Jones has owned Revive Coffee, a drive-thru stand in Tacoma, Washington, for nearly a decade. She told "The Jason Rantz Show" on the KTTH radio station that despite following local crime news, she never thought she would fall victim.

Two weeks ago, around 6:30 a.m., Jones' business was the target of a woman believed to have been concealing a rifle under a blanket or jacket. She said she and her employee were threatened while the suspect demanded money from the register.

"I really felt like I was going to be shot," Jones told local FOX 13 Seattle. "That could have easily been a really bad day. Like, my kids, sorry, my kids could have had to bury their mom."

ADULTS WITH LEMONADE STANDS NOW SQUEEZING MONEY OUT OF BUSINESS MODEL USUALLY USED TO TEACH CHILDREN SKILLS

The suspect got about $100 from the cash register and a tip jar before she took off as a passenger in a getaway vehicle.

Jones is hoping sharing her story not only helps find the woman responsible, but draws attention to crime in the area.

WATCH: ANGRY PASSENGER THROWS COMPUTER MONITOR AT AIRLINE EMPLOYEES BEFORE FLEEING

DRINK COFFEE? 5 MOST EXPENSIVE STATES FOR A CUP OF JOE, ACCORDING TO SALES DATA

"I guess this has just been kind of a reality check and also very humbling and also a learning experience," Jones said. "But, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, at this point, because the crime is so bad in our community, here in Pierce County … in King County, all over our state, and even in our country."

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, which is the investigating agency, did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where they have the option to remain anonymous.