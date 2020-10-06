Walmart launches health insurance plans in time for Medicare open enrollment

Walmart is entering the health insurance business, just in time for those signing up for Medicare open enrollment this fall.

Continue Reading Below

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer announced Tuesday the opening of Walmart Insurance Services to "assist people with enrolling in insurance plans—and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process."

“We want customers to feel confident in selecting a Medicare plan that best fits their needs, budget, and lifestyle,” David Sullivan, general manager of Walmart Insurance Services, said in a statement. “And we want to be a trusted partner on their health care journey."

WALMART TO TEST DRONE DELIVERY OF COVID-19 TEST KITS

Walmart Insurance Services, a licensed insurance brokerage, will begin selling Medicare insurance plans during this year’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

The agency, which is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will provide Medicare plans (Part D, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement plans) offered by Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Amerigroup, Simply Health, Wellcare (Centene), Clover Health and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Medicare Advantage plans cater to Americans who are older than 65 and those with disabilities.

WALMART TO HIRE 20,000 WORKERS FOR HOLIDAY RUSH

According to Sullivan, only 1 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries is enrolled in a plan that saves them the most on out-of-pocket spending.

"Helping customers select the right Medicare insurance plan to meet their needs aligns with Walmart’s mission of helping people save money and live better," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company said Tuesday that "more carriers may be added in the future."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 142.15 +0.35 +0.25%

Walmart already operates U.S. health centers, which offer low-cost services such as dental care and counseling.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE