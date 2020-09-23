Walmart to hire 20,000 workers for holiday rush

Walmart is bracing for an onslaught of online orders this holiday season and will hire more than 20,000 seasonal associates nationwide.

The retail giant said Wednesday the new hires will assist the company's e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country, which are preparing for "an expected increase in online shopping."

Walmart has become the latest company to announce a hiring spree ahead of what's projected to be a busy season for online orders, in particular, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced an increasing number of consumers to head online. Earlier this month, UPS and FedEx announced plans to hire tens of thousands of workers in order to meet the expected increase in demand or shipments.

Walmart said a variety of positions are available including order fillers and power equipment operators, all of which will receive a starting hourly rate ranging from $15.75 to $23.75 based on location, position and schedule.

Seasonal employment will begin immediately with shifts scheduled as soon as two days from being hired. The roles will extend through Jan. 1, however, in "many instances, these positions will have the opportunity to convert to regular employment," the company said.

Since March, the company has hired more than 500,000 across its stores and supply chain locations.

"As more of them [shoppers] turn to online shopping, we want to ensure we’re staffed and ready to help deliver," Walmart executive vice president for supply chain Greg Smith, said.

Smith also acknowledged that the hiring spree will help Americans who are still looking to work after many industries underwent mass layoffs to weather the pandemic.

"We’re also proud to be able to continue to provide employment opportunities across the country when it’s needed most," he said.

The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen the past four months and it still stands at an elevated 8.4%.

