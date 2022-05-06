Wage inflation will remain as long as there is demand for workers, says TriNet CEO

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" TriNet CEO Burton Goldfield said that as long as there is demand for workers, there will be wage inflation, and companies will need to start increasing salaries to retain and attract employees.

US ECONOMY SEES HEALTHY JOB GROWTH IN APRIL AS PAYROLLS JUMP BY 428,000

BURTON GOLDFIELD: The highest wage increases were in financial services year-over-year. But the fact is that as long as the demand is there, you're going to see some wage inflation. And I don't see the demand slowing. So with the 23,000 companies we're serving, the 600,000 employees, there's still a great demand for new people. And frankly, as you talk about, there's going to have to be increased salaries to attract and retain those employees.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: