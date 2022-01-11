Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

AUTO
Published | Updated

Volkswagen sold 70,625 ID electric cars in China in 2021, missing targets

Supply chain constraints, including a global chip shortage, impacted production and were factors as Volkswagen failed to reach its ID sales goal

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

BEIJING - Volkswagen AG sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, the company said on Tuesday.

"It was a pretty difficult year for us as a group." the German automaker's China chief Stephan Wollenstein said.

CAR COMPANIES PLAN FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES BY 2040, BUT INFRASTRUCTURE DEMANDS POSE MAJOR STUMBLING BLOCK

Supply chain constraints, including a global chip shortage, impacted production and were factors that contributed to Volkswagen failing to reach its ID sales goal, Wollenstein added.

Volkswagen AG sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, the company said Tuesday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo)

The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures with SAIC Motor (600104.SS) and FAW Group, is the backbone of Volkswagen's electric vehicle ambitions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Among China's top 10 electric car brands last year, the only foreign name was Tesla (TSLA.O). The list was dominated by Chinese automakers, including BYD (002594.SZ), Wuling, as well as Nio (NIO.N) and Xpeng (9868.HK), according to consultancy Automobility.