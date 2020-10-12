Varney: Why the WHO warning on coronavirus lockdowns matters for the presidential race

To lockdown, or not to lockdown. The World Health Organization weighs in with an opinion that has implications for us in America.

The WHO's Dr. David Nabarro says, "We do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus."

Why not? Because, Nabarro says, lockdowns make poor people a lot poorer.

It’s about time that was made clear. In America, lockdowns ruined the industries which employ tens of millions of low-income people. And that’s just the economic side of it. How about the rising suicide rate, depression, domestic violence, substance abuse, premature death because you can't get regular check-ups.

All we hear about is the danger of the virus, but we rarely hear about the horrendous problems the lockdowns bring.

This is very relevant to the presidential election. President Trump is leading us out of lockdowns. Joe Biden is leading us toward lockdowns.

The president appeared in front of his supporters at the White House a week after he was hospitalized. He says he is virus-free and immune. And he's back on the campaign trail today in Florida. He's broken out. No lockdowns. He's opening up.

Joe Biden is going the other way. He's called for a national mask mandate. In plain English: Wear 'em, everybody. And he's never walked back his abdication of government authority: That is a new lockdown, if a committee of scientists tells him to. We have yet to hear the Democrats acknowledge the economic, social and medical costs of lockdowns.

It’s ironic, isn't it, that the World Health Organization is warning that lockdowns devastate the poor. At precisely the same time that Democrats, who supposedly represent the poor, continue to urge lockdowns.

One last point: A study by Brown University found one child in a thousand got the virus going back to school — an extremely low risk. It pales into insignificance compared to the educational and personal damage from lockdowns.

