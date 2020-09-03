Stuart Varney: Joe Biden reversals are piling up

Will the real Joe Biden please stand up? He's done so many reversals. He changes course, frequently. He's a fine politician.

Here's a shortlist of recent changes.

He said he would actively campaign after Labor Day. That's changed. His "basement strategy" was widely criticized, and now he travels.

He avoided talking about rioting and looting. Now he's addressed it, but only after President Trump goaded him into it.

A week ago, he told ABC News that yes, he would do another virus shutdown of the economy. Well, he's walked that back. Now he says he doesn't think that will be necessary.

He has an aversion to answering questions: a couple of days ago, after a brief speech, he walked off the stage without answering reporters' questions. But the next day, after withering criticism, he answered questions.

During the Democrats' debates, he agreed with Bernie Sanders: ban fossil fuels, and he sure seemed opposed to fracking. But in Pennsylvania, a big fracking state and a key electoral state, he walked that back, a little: he will only ban it on federal land.

How far can he go with these reversals? Who knows? But his campaign is heavily influenced and dependent on Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, "The Squad" and Kamala Harris — the far left. They won't let him backtrack on massive tax increases, the fantasy land of the Green New Deal and the return of maximum regulation.

He may want to change course on socialism, but the socialists won't let him.

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Sept. 3, 2020.

