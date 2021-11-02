These companies, agencies are facing employee pushback on vaccine mandates per Biden executive order

A growing number of companies have announced vaccine mandates in an effort to comply with an executive order from the Biden Administration, which requires all federal contractors to have fully vaccinated workforces by Dec. 8. Many of those organizations are facing increased pushback from employees.

General Electric

General Electric announced earlier this month that its employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless given a medical or religious exemption.

In response to the mandate, hundreds of GE workers have staged walkouts at facilities in New York, Indiana and South Carolina. A GE spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

Boeing

Similar to GE, Boeing has implemented a vaccine mandate that will take effect on Dec. 8.

According to Reuters, the policy has led to pushback from approximately 200 Boeing employees in Seattle, who staged a walkout on Oct. 15. A Boeing spokesperson declined to disclose how many employees have complied with the mandate to date.

Transportation Security Administration

The Transportation Security Administration said last month that at least 60% of its workforce has reported being vaccinated as it approaches a Nov. 22 vaccination deadline for federal employees.

However, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker sent a letter to the agency on Tuesday expressing concern that the remaining 40% appears unlikely to meet that deadline and that the resulting consequences may lead to staffing shortages and potential disruptions to the agency's operations ahead of the holidays.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients noted that federal employees who do not comply with the mandate will first undergo "education and counseling" rather than immediate termination, but Wicker argues that "inconsistent messaging" may confuse federal employees about about the potential consequences for non-compliance with the executive order.

A TSA spokesperson told FOX Business the agency is "laser-focused" on vaccinating its workforce ahead of the Nov. 22 deadline.

"Like other federal agencies, we are continuing to collect vaccination information from employees as we approach the deadline," the spokesperson added.

Southwest Airlines

Dallas-based Southwest is giving employees until Nov. 24 to provide proof of vaccination or request an exemption.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, which represents approximately 9,000 of the airline's pilots, filed a lawsuit against the company in August and asked a federal court last month to block the mandate. However, a judge recently denied the union's request, keeping the Nov. 24 deadline in place.

A Southwest spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.