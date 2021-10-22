Expand / Collapse search
Hundreds of GE workers in New York walk off the job over vaccine mandate

The demonstration follows several other GE employee protests in multiple states over the vaccine mandate

How will new vaccine mandates impact job growth?

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York and Democratic strategist Laura Fink weigh in on new vaccine mandates and the potential impact on job growth as well as generals contradicting President Biden claims on Afghanistan. 

A few hundred General Electric employees walked off the job at a company facility in Schenectady, New York, on Friday, in protest of the firm mandating that all U.S. employees must get vaccinated for COVID-19 or face termination, according to new reports.

The demonstration is the latest of several protests held by GE employees in multiple states since the firm announced the vaccination requirement.

The General Electric logo is displayed at the top of their Global Operations Center in the Banks development of downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (AP Photo/John Minchillo / AP Newsroom)

BOEING WORKERS STAGE PROTEST OVER VACCINE MANDATE

GE announced the mandate last week, joining other large employers in forcing the vaccines for workers to be in compliance with the Biden administration's deadline for all federal contractors to have fully vaccinated workforces by Dec. 8.

On Wednesday, dozens of people – including GE employees – protested outside one of the company's facilities in in Lafayette, Indiana, according to The Center Square

The General Electric Co. logo is displayed on a gas turbine from the 1940's at the General Electric Co. Power &amp; Water plant in Greenville, South Carolina (Photographer: Jason E. Miczek/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Jason E. Miczek/Bloomberg)

Then on Thursday, roughly 100 GE workers walked out of a plant in Greenville, South Carolina, over the vaccine requirement. There have also been reports of demonstrations by GE employees in Ohio.

So far, the New York protest is estimated to be the largest.

WTEN-TV's Mikhaela Singleton reported that the number of Schenectady workers totaled 200-plus, and provided a picture of the group marching around the sign donning GE logo outside the plant.

BIDEN'S VACCINE MANDATE IS ‘BLATANTLY ILLEGAL’: ATTORNEY

Footage shared by WNYT-TV's Jonathan Hunter showed the protesting employees carrying "Don't Tread on Me" flags.

GE has not yet responded to FOX Business' request for comment on the demonstrations.