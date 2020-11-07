Biden, Harris infrastructure plan must be 'top priority': USW president

The United Steelworkers shined light Saturday on President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' plan to address what they say is the nation's "crumbling infrastructure."

Continue Reading Below

The comments were part of the trade union's International President Tom Conway's response to the results of the 2020 presidential election. On Saturday morning, Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris defeated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to lead the nation over the next four years.

"The USW looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration on their plan to invest $1.3 trillion over 10 years to rebuild and modernize our crumbling infrastructure using American-made products," Conway said.

BIDEN UNVEILS $2T CLEAN ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN

Conway says their infrastructure plan is "central to our economic recovery" and as a result must be a "top priority" for the newly elected president and Congress.

Biden and Harris were chosen to lead the American people through a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. However, while campaigning to nab the November ticket, the Biden campaign addressed a comprehensive effort to "revitalize America’s infrastructure."

As part of their efforts, the campaign had said they would help the American middle class to compete and "win in the global economy," to ensure the nation attains net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and to make sure all cities, towns, and rural areas "can share in that growth."

In doing so, the campaign noted that Biden would expand public transit systems, which they claim will offer more Americans an affordable, efficient way to travel.

"If we transform our modes of transportation and the sources of energy that power them, we can make real progress toward reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, " the campaign wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, Biden's proposals have faced opposition from President Trump and his Republican allies who claim Democratic plans to invest in clean energy would cost jobs.

Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement that Biden's energy plan, in particular, would "kill jobs in the energy sector and would do so while costing taxpayers $2 trillion to push America towards a socialist dystopia."

Conway says USW is hopeful the administration will "usher in a new era in Washington of leaders" that follow through with action.

The trade union represents 850,000 workers in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries. It also represents a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

FOX Business' Evie Fordham and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS