US workers enjoying 'tremendous economic boom,' Andy Puzder says

During the first 2020 debate, Democrats argued that the economy is only working for the rich. However, one former CEO said that idea is “absolutely false” and the proof is in the data.

“If you just look at workers, for last month [wage growth] was up 3.4 percent,” said former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder to FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Thursday. "If you look at retail workers, take managers out of it, it’s been up 3.8 percent or better for the past 14 months. If you look at hotel and restaurant workers … it’s been up over 4 percent for eight consecutive months -- for workers this has just been tremendous.”

Another report from Goldman Sachs stated that wages for workers at the lower end of the pay scale increased significantly, while wages for the upper half weakened, he said. Additionally, the New York Fed concluded that starting salaries increased from $58,000 to $66,000, “mostly for people who don’t have college educations,” according to Puzder.

“This is a tremendous economic boom for the working class,” he said. “In fact, it’s now harder to find a blue-collar worker than it is to find a white-collar worker -- that hasn’t been true in decades.”

