US job growth beats expectations in April as economy adds 253,000 new positions

U.S. job growth continued to chug along at a healthy clip in April as the labor market remained surprisingly resilient even in the face of rising interest rates, declining economic growth and bank turmoil.

Employers added 253,000 jobs in April, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, easily beating the 180,000 jobs forecast by Refinitiv economists. The unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.4%, a historically low level, as more workers left the labor force.

Wages also accelerated last month, with average hourly earnings – a key measure of inflation – rising 0.5%, more than the 0.3% estimate. On an annual basis, wages rose 4.4% in April.

Although the report pointed to solid hiring in April, it also showed much weaker job growth over the previous two months. Gains for February and March were revised down by a total of 149,000 jobs to a respective 248,000 and 165,000, the government said.

FED RAISES INTEREST RATES A QUARTER POINT, HINTS AT POSSIBLE PAUSE

The Federal Reserve is closely watching the report for evidence that the labor market is finally softening after months of strong job gains as policymakers try to wrestle inflation under control. Although the consumer price index has cooled from a peak of 9.1% in June, it remains about three times higher than the pre-pandemic average.

The stronger-than-expected jobs figure, coupled with a burst in wage growth, could be a worrisome sign for the Fed, which approved the 10th straight rate hike on Wednesday afternoon before opening the door to a pause in the tightening cycle.

"Robust jobs numbers in the face of ongoing regional bank stress and debt ceiling uncertainty speaks to the strength of our economy, but it complicates the fight against inflation," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. "Today’s strong jobs report may be good news for job seekers, but it may make it more difficult for the Fed."

Job gains were broad-based last month, with the biggest gains in professional and business services (43,000), health care (40,000) and leisure and hospitality (31,000).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.