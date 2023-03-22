US housing cost take rare dip and buyers are taking advantage

Expand / Collapse search
For the first time in a long time, it’s cheaper to buy a house right now than at the same time last year. 

Buyers are taking advantage, as home sales increased across the country last month. 

Brittany Baughman sells houses around Seattle with "Four Elements Realty and Co." She says her sales have been going up. 

"When I’m working with buyers, I have been competing against other offers again," Baughman said. "And offers are getting aggressive again."

Year over year housing prices decreased.

The year-over-year prices of houses decreased for the first time since 2012. (Fox News / Fox News)

DOWN PAYMENTS FELL TO LOWEST LEVEL IN TWO YEARS: HERE'S WHY 

A big reason why is lower prices. According to the "National Association of Realtors" and "Freddie Mac," the average home price fell to $363,000 in February, and mortgage rates are under 7%. 

"In the past few weeks, interest rates have dipped back down into that 6% range," said Jessica Lautz with the National Association of Realtors. "And that’s been encouraging for buyers to come back in." 

Nationwide home sales saw a major increase in February.

Nationwide home sales saw their biggest month-to-month jump since 2020 in February. (Fox News / Fox News)

HOME SALES JUMP 14.5% IN FEBRUARY AS PRICES FALL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A YEAR 

Home sales rose across the country from January to February. 

Realtors are urging buyers to move quickly.

Realtors recommend buyers move quickly while prices are lower. (Fox News / Fox News)

US HOME PRICES POST FIRST ANNUAL DECLINE SINCE 2012 

The most significant jump is in the west, with a 19.4% increase. But according to Baughman, buyers need to be aware sellers might not keep prices low for long. 

"You’ve got to look at it as a long-term game," Baughman said. "And get in as soon as you can to still get a piece of these lower prices." 

Data from the National Association of Realtors shows the jump in nationwide home sales from January to February was the biggest month-to-month increase since July 2020.