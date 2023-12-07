US households lost $1.3T during stock market rut this fall

U.S. household wealth plummeted in the third quarter by the most in a year as a result of deep stock losses, according to a Federal Reserve report released Thursday.

Household net worth fell about $1.3 trillion, or 0.9%, in the three-month period from July to September to $151 trillion.

The decline was largely due to a $1.7 trillion drop in the value of equity holdings. That was offset by a rise in the value of real estate held by households, which hit a record high last quarter.

The Fed data comes after a volatile year for the stock market.

All three indexes tumbled in mid-2023 amid fears that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates higher than previously expected – and hold them at peak levels for longer.

But they have quickly recouped those losses, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 11% since it hit bottom at the end of October.

The Fed's report also indicated that household debt continued to climb in the third quarter, rising at a 2.5% annual rate amid "somewhat slower growth" in both mortgage debt and non-mortgage consumer credit.

Americans are increasingly turning to credit cards to pay for everyday necessities amid still-high inflation.

Credit card debt topped $1 trillion earlier this year, while delinquencies surged to an 11-year high in August.

Although inflation has cooled considerably in recent months, it remains up 3.7% compared with the same time one year ago, according to the most recent U.S. Department of Labor data.

