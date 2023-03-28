Expand / Collapse search
Economy

US home prices fell in January for seventh straight month

Higher mortgage rates dampening consumer demand for new US homes

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard surveys the state of the housing market as the U.S. economy continues to grapple with inflation on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Housing market to experience ‘really good’ earnings in late 2023: Jerry Howard

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard surveys the state of the housing market as the U.S. economy continues to grapple with inflation on ‘Varney & Co.’

Home prices continued to decline in January as higher mortgage rates dampened consumer demand for new houses.

Prices slid 0.6% nationally in the period from December to January, the seventh consecutive monthly decline, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed on Tuesday. 

 "Home prices fell again in January and are now barely higher than they were a year ago," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "January’s home price weakness is yet more proof of the doldrums the housing market was stuck in during the fall and winter, when buyers and sellers were forced to come to terms with a new, relatively higher-interest-rate environment."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.