Economy

US economic growth falls short of expectations as consumer spending slows

US economy grew 2% in third quarter

Inflation will ‘undermine’ US economy, growth over time: Hoenig

Former Kansas City Federal Reserve President and CEO and former FDIC Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig on supply problems and inflation and how the Fed is approaching these issues. 

U.S. economic growth decelerated in the third quarter as consumer spending slowed amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and as government assistance payments decreased.

Gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic performance – grew at a 2% annual rate during the three months through September, the slowest in five quarters, according to an advance estimate released Thursday by the Commerce Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 2.7% growth. 

Second-quarter GDP was 6.7%.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 