Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

US GDP grows 2.6% in the third quarter, but recession fears linger

Economists remain worried about US economic outlook, despite positive GDP reading

close
Horizon Investments CIO Scott Ladner says inflation is boosting profits 'for right now,' and predicts economic slowdown next year. video

US economy not in 'disaster, 2008-type' scenario, analyst says

Horizon Investments CIO Scott Ladner says inflation is boosting profits 'for right now,' and predicts economic slowdown next year.

The U.S. economy rebounded over the summer after shrinking for the first six months of the year, but the rebound does little to allay fears that the world's largest economy is headed toward a recession as it confronts painfully high inflation and rising interest rates.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from July through September, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data Thursday. 

Refinitiv economists expected the report to show the economy had expanded by 2.4%.

The turnaround stemmed in large part from a narrowing trade deficit and increased exports, volatile measurements that do not accurately capture the underlying health of the economy. 

What's more, the underbelly of the report pointed to some worrisome signs: Consumer spending – which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP – rose just 1.4% in the third quarter, a deceleration from the previous quarter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 