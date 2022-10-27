US GDP grows 2.6% in the third quarter, but recession fears linger

The U.S. economy rebounded over the summer after shrinking for the first six months of the year, but the rebound does little to allay fears that the world's largest economy is headed toward a recession as it confronts painfully high inflation and rising interest rates.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from July through September, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data Thursday.

Refinitiv economists expected the report to show the economy had expanded by 2.4%.

The turnaround stemmed in large part from a narrowing trade deficit and increased exports, volatile measurements that do not accurately capture the underlying health of the economy.

What's more, the underbelly of the report pointed to some worrisome signs: Consumer spending – which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP – rose just 1.4% in the third quarter, a deceleration from the previous quarter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



