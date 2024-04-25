US economy grew slower than expected at the start of 2024
Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew by 1.6% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from January through March, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data on Thursday.
That is lower than the 2.4% increase forecast by LSEG economists and marks a sharp slowdown from the 4.9% pace seen during the fourth quarter.
