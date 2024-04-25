Expand / Collapse search
US economy grew slower than expected at the start of 2024

GDP growth comes in weaker than expected during the first quarter

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew by 1.6% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from January through March, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data on Thursday. 

That is lower than the 2.4% increase forecast by LSEG economists and marks a sharp slowdown from the 4.9% pace seen during the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.