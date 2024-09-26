Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

US economy grew 3% in the second quarter, in line with expectations

Economy's 3% annual growth in the second quarter comes as first-quarter growth was revised upward

close
NYSE President Lynn Martin discusses whether Trump or Harris economic plan is better for markets on Cavuto: Coast to Coast. video

Strength of US economy continues to shine globally: Lynn Martin

NYSE President Lynn Martin discusses whether Trump or Harris economic plan is better for markets on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

The U.S. economy grew at a 3% annual rate in the second quarter, in line with economists' expectations, according to new data from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Economists polled by LSEG projected an annual growth rate of 3% in the second quarter, after the second advance read came in at 2.8% in July.

The report also revised first-quarter GDP growth to 1.6%, up from 1.4% in the prior reading. That comes after the economy grew 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.