Economy
US economy grew 2.3% in the fourth quarter, slower than expected

Economists expected GDP to grow at a 2.6% rate

The Claman Countdown panelists Jonathan Corpina and Ashish Shah unpack the cause of market volatility and discuss the Federal Reserves decision to leave rates unchanged. video

When will the market settle?

The U.S. economy grew slower than expected in the fourth quarter, according to new data released on Thursday.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis released its advance estimate for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), which found the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the fourth quarter, which runs from October through December. 

Economists surveyed by LSEG had expected the economy to grow at a 2.6% rate in the quarter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.