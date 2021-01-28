US economy grew 4% in fourth quarter but ended 2020 in coronavirus-induced hole

The U.S. economy continued to recover from the coronavirus shutdown in the final three months of the year, but the nation failed to recoup all of its losses from the COVID-induced recession.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew by 4% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from October through December, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data Thursday.

Refinitiv economists expected the report to show the economy had expanded by 4%.

The economy grew at an annual revised rate of 33.4% in the previous quarter, a record-shattering pace as businesses reopened from the unprecedented lockdown. But the headline figure often obscures the whole picture because the Commerce Department calculates the GDP on a quarter-over-quarter basis as if that level of growth were sustained for a full year; in times of huge swings up or down, it can exaggerate both the decline in growth and the subsequent rebound.

Looking at the quarterly data, the nation's GDP grew 1% from the third to the fourth quarter, compared with an increase of 7.48% between the second and third quarters, marking a substantial slowdown as a resurgent virus forced a fresh wave of business closures and lockdown measures.

The economy remains 2.46% smaller than at the end of 2019.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.