US economic growth revised up to 5.2% in third quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter than previously reported, underscoring its resilience even in the face of still-high inflation and steep interest rates.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, grew by 5.2% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from July through September, the Commerce Department said in its second reading of the data Wednesday. That compares with the previously reported 4.9% increase.

It marks the fastest pace of growth in nearly two years.

The change largely stemmed from upward revisions to both government and business spending. However, the report also included a downward revision to consumer spending, which was lowered to a 3.6% rate.

WORKERS NOW DEMANDING NEARLY $80K TO START NEW JOB

"The latest report was a mixed bag. Consumer spending was revised down to 3.6% annualized from 4.0% but government spending was revised up," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. "Consumer data often get revised downward as the economy downshifts and this is what we are seeing with recent reports."

FED LEAVES INTEREST RATES UNCHANGED DESPITE STILL-HIGH INFLATION

Despite the surprising show of strength, there are other signs the economy is beginning to slow. Job growth is moderating; the housing market – which is vulnerable to higher interest rates – is trapped in a prolonged downturn; and consumer spending has shown signs of cooling off.

"As we warned last month, evidence of economic strength over the summer could mislead some to assume the economy is on a strong trajectory – it is not," said Gregory Daco, EY chief economist. "We continue to believe cooler days are on the horizon with cost fatigue – the perception that the cost of everything is higher than pre-pandemic – rising debt servicing burdens and slowing job growth dampening consumers’ and businesses’ ability and desire to spend and invest."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.