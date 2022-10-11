US companies staff up for the holiday rush, hire seasonal workers

Ahead of the holiday rush, the search for seasonal workers could see some employers competing for talent.

Companies like UPS plan to hire more than 100,000 employees at distribution centers across the country. The shipping giant now uses a "digital first" application process in which job offers could be extended in as little as 25 minutes, often without interviews.

At a hiring event in Columbus, OH, UPS human resources partner Vern Brown told Fox Business the package carrier had focused on streamlining the hiring process.

"It really feels like our Superbowl" Brown said. We know what to do, we’ve started early with 600 hiring events across the organization and we’ve made the process as quick and easy as possible."

AMAZON PLANNING TO HIRE 150,000 WORKERS FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

Amid a tight labor market, Brown said UPS would also offer referral bonuses and sign-on bonuses for certain positions.

"Our basic positions are anywhere from $16 to $30 an hour. So it’s a great opportunity, it is based off the candidate's flexibility, what fits them," Brown said. "Our tractor-trailer positions for CDL-qualified candidates start at $21 an hour but also include a $6,000 sign-on bonus.

UPS TO HIRE 100K HOLIDAY WORKERS AHEAD OF BUSY DELIVERY SEASON

The delivery and warehousing sector typically adds 350,000 jobs over the holiday season according to the U.S. Labor Department Data.

In addition to UPS, the US Postal Service and Amazon will contribute to that total: adding 28,000 and 150,000 jobs respectively for "peak season." FedEx has yet to disclose how many seasonal positions it will offer.

Across the country, major retailers are also staffing up as peak season approaches.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Macy’s has announced plans to hire 41,000 full and part-time season workers while officials with Kohl’s have said the company plans to add about as many seasonal workers as it did in 2021: 90,000.

Amid the hiring spree, some companies are hiring fewer people than in years past. For example, Walmart will only add 40,000 seasonal jobs compared to the 150,000 positions it offered in 2021.

Mark Mathews with the National Retail Federation told Fox Business that inflation could be playing a role.

"Retailers are telling us they are expecting inflation to be here for a while," Mathews said.



