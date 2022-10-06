Amazon planning to hire 150,000 workers for holiday season

In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, Amazon plans to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in seasonal, full- and part-time roles across its operations network.

Open positions in its operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and more. The states with the greatest number of available positions include California, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

Amazon employees can now earn more than $19 per hour, on average, depending on the position and location. Sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 are also available in select locations.

The latest holiday hiring plans are in line with the roughly 150,000 employees Amazon set out to hire last year.

In its second-quarter earnings report in June, the e-commerce behemoth reported a total of 1.523 million full- and part-time employees globally, excluding contractors and temporary personnel, down from 1.622 million in the prior quarter.

The move comes as Amazon reportedly scrapped plans for dozens of warehouses amid slowing sales growth and delayed the opening of several other locations. Additionally, the company reportedly paused hiring for corporate roles in its retail business for the remainder of the year.

"We have many different businesses at various stages of evolution, and we expect to keep adjusting our hiring strategies in each of these businesses at various junctures," Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser told FOX Business.

Other companies that have announced their holiday hiring plans include Walmart, Target, UPS, Macy's, 1-800 Flowers and Michaels.

In addition to ramping up holiday hiring, Amazon, Walmart and Target are rolling out holiday deals early. Amazon said it would give Prime members exclusive early access to holiday deals on Oct. 11 and 12.