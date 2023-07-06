Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

UPS

UPS strike looms as Teamsters talks remain stalled

UPS is the largest employer of Teamsters in the US

close
UPS and stocks video

Teamsters say UPS workers are ready to strike

UPS and stocks

UPS and the Teamsters remain at odds over part-time worker pay and have not returned to the bargaining table since the union rejected the delivery company’s initial contract offer Wednesday.

The Teamsters National Negotiating Committee said UPS provided an "unacceptable" offer in contract talks for about 340,000 employees while also alleging the delivery giant walked away from the talks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 179.24 -0.82 -0.46%

Since then, the committee has posted a series of tweets accusing UPS of paying part-time workers near-minimum wage in many parts of the country, saying these employees are at risk of being exploited and cast aside.

PRIVATE SECTOR JOB GROWTH UNEXPECTEDLY SURGES BY 497,000 IN JUNE, ADP SAYS

The existing contract will expire July 31, and UPS workers have already authorized the first strike since 1997 should the talks break down.

The Teamsters thanked former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after the democratic lawmaker from California tweeted, "Unions are the backbone of our middle class and America's working families.

Nancy Pelosi House Speaker

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol July 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I proudly stand with the 340,000 @Teamsters at UPS who are exercising their right to organize."

While the union pointed the finger at UPS for walking away from Wednesday’s negotiations, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, "We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table.

RACIST ROBOTS? NYC NOW REQUIRES 'BIAS AUDIT' WHEN AI USED FOR JOB RECRUITING

"The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite UPS’ historic offer that builds on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate," the company continued. "Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy.

"The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal."

A work stoppage lasted 15 days in 1997, costing UPS $850 million as supply chains were disrupted. 

close
Yellow Corporation CEO Darren Hawkins stresses the importance of union negotiations to avoid economic disruption. video

Teamsters union can do 'the right things' by 'getting to the table': Darren Hawkins

Yellow Corporation CEO Darren Hawkins stresses the importance of union negotiations to avoid economic disruption.

"This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers, they just don’t want to," Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said.

MORE THAN $200 BILLION IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC RELIEF WASTED, WATCHDOG SAYS

"UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road." 

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien speaking at a rally with UPS workers before their national contract negotiations in Charlestown, Mass., April 2. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last week, the Teamsters also said UPS didn’t adequately reward its workers who risked their lives to make deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic, pumping big profits into UPS.

div id="embed">

UPS

.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP