Uber driver accused of forcibly undressing, inappropriately touching female customer in back seat

Police in Florida have arrested an Uber driver for sexual battery and false imprisonment after he allegedly attacked a customer in the back seat of his vehicle.

Jose Antonio Canales Sanchez, 51, picked up a 32-year-old woman at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, according to St. Petersburg police. They say before reaching her destination. Canales Sanchez pulled over into a parking lot where he entered the back seat, undressed her against her will and touched her private parts.

The woman was able to fight Canales Sanchez off and get away.

Canales Sanchez was arrested later the same afternoon.

A spokesman for the St. Petersburg Police Department used the incident as an opportunity to remind customers to be vigilant when using ride-shares.

"He was an Uber driver, and so, she had no reason to suspect anything would occur," Ken Knight FOX 13. "But we encourage anybody just to be really mindful on this kind of ride, share rides, or in a situation like this, to be mindful of the situation around you. Get as much information as you can before you get into the vehicle because you want to be well prepared. And we encourage anyone in any situation just to keep your head on a swivel."

Uber did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment, but did release a statement to the local FOX station, calling details of the incident "disturbing, and this type of conduct is not tolerated on the Uber platform."

Canales Sanchez's access to the Uber app was removed as soon as the incident was reported to the company, and Uber says they are in touch with law enforcement regarding the investigation.

Uber and Lyft reportedly share information about drivers who have been deactivated from each company's app.

Uber has a website dedicated to safety protocols and procedures, which also states all drivers are background checked before their first trip.