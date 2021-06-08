Expand / Collapse search
Two Carnival ships get CDC approval to resume passenger sailings out of US

Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze are preparing to leave dock

Two Carnival Corp. cruise ships have received approval to start restricted passenger sailings out of the U.S., a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal.

The Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze ships are respectively the third and fourth vessels the CDC has greenlit for restricted passenger voyages, breaking more than a year of sailing hiatus in the U.S. The Vista ship had been approved to conduct test voyages from the Port of Galveston in Texas.

Carnival on Monday said it plans to return to operations from Galveston on July 3 with Vista, followed by Breeze on July 15. The cruise line said it will require passengers to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at least 14 days before embarking on the ship.

The CDC has also approved Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Equinox ships for passenger sailings.