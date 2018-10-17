Truck driver shortage is 'real': Here's how the Trump team plans to fix it

America’s economy is thriving, but there is only one “real” problem – it’s facing a truck driver shortage, according to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

“Who would of thought it would be this robust an economy,” she said on Wednesday to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “And we are having a shortage of skilled drivers and skilled workers – all kind – including obviously truck drivers because it’s a very skilled job.”

Chao said the administration is working on pilot programs that could potentially solve the problem.

Under current law, 18- to 21-year-old truck drivers are prohibited from driving big rigs across state lines in addition to driving intrastate if freight will eventually cross state boundaries.

Although some trucking industry insiders oppose the plan, Chao said some 18-year-olds are experienced enough to fill the gap.

“They are military personnel who drive these big hefty trucks in the military for all of us and yet they can’t drive across state lines commercially – that’s the point,” she said.

Chao also struck down rumors that the Trump administration planned a light touch in regulating autonomous trucks.

“The government is not going to be top down command and control,” she said.

“Can you imagine anything more horrifying than to have the government dictate the rate of technological change? We would have no change at all.”