Trump backer Thiel 'most scared' by Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Peter Thiel, the billionaire investor who sits on Facebook's board and helped found PayPal, is only impressed with one of the many Democratic 2020 hopefuls because she is focused, in his opinion, on the one thing that matters the most.

"I’m most scared by Elizabeth Warren. You know, I think she’s the one who’s actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing that I think -- the thing that I think matters by far the most" he said during an exclusive interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

The U.S. economy has been a cornerstone of President Trump's administration. Unemployment is sitting near a 50-year low, at 3.7 percent as of June. Job openings are at record levels with not enough workers to fill them and wages, albeit modestly, are ticking up.

The Senator from Massachusetts, who has built her career bashing big business and well-paid CEOs, wants to "rebuild the middle class." Some of her initiatives include a plan to “cancel” student debt for millions of Americans and help create more affordable housing, among other social leaning efforts.

As for the other 2020 Democrats, Thiel isn't impressed.

"I think almost all the others are equally unimpressive in the sense that it’s all identity politics of one flavor or another, and I wouldn’t want to rank how unimpressive they are, since that would be forcing me to rank the different identities and which one’s more privileged and more special" he noted.

This week Thiel has raised concerns over Google's working relationship with the Chinese military, describing it as possibly "treasonous." Google has denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, President Trump announced that his administration, in response to Thiel's criticism "will take a look!"