Trump willing to go above $1.8T on stimulus deal, claims China will pay the bill

President Trump said Thursday he is "absolutely" willing to spend more than $1.8 trillion -- the latest offer from the White House -- on another coronavirus relief package amid a months-long impasse with Democratic leaders over more funding.

"I would," he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney when asked whether the White House would increase its offer. "This was not caused by our workers or our people. This was caused by China."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.