Donald Trump

Trump willing to go above $1.8T on stimulus deal, claims China will pay the bill

The White House and Democratic leaders have been deadlocked for months over another round of coronavirus relief

President Trump tells 'Varney &amp; Co.' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 'holding up' the next round of coronavirus stimulus aid.video

Trump 'absolutely' considering raising stimulus offer above $1.8T

President Trump tells 'Varney & Co.' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 'holding up' the next round of coronavirus stimulus aid.

President Trump said Thursday he is "absolutely" willing to spend more than $1.8 trillion -- the latest offer from the White House -- on another coronavirus relief package amid a months-long impasse with Democratic leaders over more funding.

"I would," he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney when asked whether the White House would increase its offer. "This was not caused by our workers or our people. This was caused by China."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.