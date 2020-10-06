Trump rejects Dems' coronavirus relief proposal, calls off negotiations 'until after the election'

President Trump on Tuesday broke off negotiations with Democrats on another coronavirus relief deal until after the Nov. 3 election, rejecting the party's latest $2.2 trillion proposal.

Continue Reading Below

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted, one day after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19.

If the White House follows through and pauses negotiations, it would put at risk potentially trillions of dollars in aid for families, businesses and the U.S. economy, including a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks, extra unemployment aid for millions of out-of-work Americans, funding for coronavirus testing and contact tracing and relief for cash-strapped state and local governments.

Although Democrats and Republicans broadly agree that another bill is necessary to aid the economy's recovery, they sharply disagree over the size and scope of it. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke for an hour on Monday and planned to talk again Tuesday. Just three days ago, Trump -- from the presidential suite at Walter Reed -- urged the two sides to "WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE."

But Trump instead said that he had asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "focus full time" on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

"Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment also coming back in record numbers," he wrote. "We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

Negotiations collapsed in early August, prompting Trump to sign four executive measures intended to provide relief to families still reeling from the virus-induced crisis, including temporarily extending supplemental jobless aid at $300 a week.

But that aid is beginning to expire, and lifelines that propped up the economy in the early weeks of the pandemic — like the $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program, a one-time $1,200 stimulus check and sweetened unemployment benefits — lapsed weeks ago.

In a statement responding to Trump's tweets, Pelosi said the president had "showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country."

“Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act," she said. "He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.