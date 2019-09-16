Trump at New Mexico rally: NY Times resignations would be 'for the good of the nation'

President Trump slammed The New York Times’ management during a rally in New Mexico on Monday night following an update it made to a story detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I don’t think they’ll do it but they should, for the good of the nation – I call for the resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh smear story, and while you’re at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax,” Trump told the crowd.

The president added that he would like to see the paper live on, but that its reputation under current management was damaged beyond repair.

He made similar statements on Twitter earlier in the night.

Late Sunday, The New York Times was forced to update an opinion story that ran in The Times’ Sunday Review, detailing new sexual misconduct allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The claims were based on a forthcoming book written by two reporters for the publication.

However, the original article did not mention that the woman who the story focused on had declined to be interviewed, and that her friends said she did not recall the incident. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

The Times also apologized for an "inappropriate and offensive" tweet sent out promoting the story.

The company has received widespread criticism for the perceived gaffe.

Shares fell during Monday’s trading session.

Trump appointed Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court last July. His confirmation hearings were marked by controversy over sexual assault allegations. He was confirmed to the high court in October of last year.