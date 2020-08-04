Trump: Multiple companies interested in TikTok purchase

President Trump said Tuesday that multiple companies besides Microsoft have contacted the White House about purchasing Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok.

“We’ve had other companies call us. Microsoft called me directly,” Trump said in a press conference. “I don’t know where they are, it sounds like Microsoft is along the way of doing something. I don’t blame them.”

Facebook and Google have also expressed interest buying TikTok, according to Fox Business correspondents Charles Gasparina and Lydia Monihan.

The President also reitarated Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury would have to get a cut of the deal, which is an unprecedented demand.

"What I said to them is, ‘Whatever the price is, a very big proportion of that price would have to go to the Treasury of the United States,’" Trump said. "And they understood that, and actually they agreed with me. I mean I think they agreed with me very much."

It's unclear how a deal like that would happen.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX Business earlier Tuesday that he doesn't know if it is a "key stipulation." White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that she is "not going to get ahead of the president on any official action, but he has made that point."

There is "almost zero chance" that either Microsoft or TikTok would pay the White House to allow the deal, according to Gasparino's reporting.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Microsoft's interest in purchasing TikTok arose after the President threatened to ban the company. U.S. officials see the social media app as a security threat because China's 2017 national security law states that "any organization or citizen shall support, assist, and cooperate with state intelligence work in accordance with the law, and maintain the secrecy of all knowledge of state intelligence work.”

Trump said he has given Microsoft or another American company until Sept. 15th to close the deal.

