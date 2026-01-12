Trump to interview BlackRock's Rick Rieder for Fed chair role

Exclusive: President Donald Trump will interview Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, this week to possibly be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, administration sources told FOX Business.

The sources said the interview with Rieder will take place on Thursday at the White House. It will include Trump, chief of staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

This will be the fourth and last interview with a candidate to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the sources said. Powell’s term as chairman ends on May 15. He was nominated by Trump to lead the Fed in 2017 and confirmed in 2018.

Now, in addition to Rieder, the list of finalists includes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller.

Trump says he will make his selection in January. If the president picks someone not currently on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, that person will have to fill an open seat.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran’s term expires Jan. 31, which would give the president the opening he needs. Miran was sworn in to the role in September, filling the seat vacated by Adriana Kugler after her resignation. He has frequently called for more aggressive interest rate cuts.

"I think policy is clearly restrictive and holding the economy back," Miran said during an interview on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" last week. "I think that well over 100 basis points of cuts are going to be justified this year," he said.

If Trump selects Waller, then the president could put another person in the seat when it opens.