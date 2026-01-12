Expand / Collapse search
Federal Reserve
Published

Trump to interview BlackRock's Rick Rieder for Fed chair role

Rick Rieder joins 3 other finalists as Jerome Powell's term as chairman ends May 15

The Fed is supposed to make monetary policy for everybody, chief strategist says

 QI Research CEO and chief strategist Danielle DiMartino Booth discusses economic growth during decreasing job growth on 'Making Money.'

Exclusive: President Donald Trump will interview Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, this week to possibly be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, administration sources told FOX Business.

The sources said the interview with Rieder will take place on Thursday at the White House. It will include Trump, chief of staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino.

This will be the fourth and last interview with a candidate to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the sources said. Powell’s term as chairman ends on May 15. He was nominated by Trump to lead the Fed in 2017 and confirmed in 2018.

POWELL DECLINES TO WEIGH IN ON POTENTIAL SUCCESSORS AS TRUMP EYES NEXT FED CHAIR

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's term as Fed chief ends on May 15. (Sha Hanting/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Now, in addition to Rieder, the list of finalists includes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income.

Trump says he will make his selection in January. If the president picks someone not currently on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, that person will have to fill an open seat.

FROM MORTGAGES TO CAR LOANS: HOW AFFORDABILITY RISES AND FALLS WITH THE FED

Fed Governor Stephen Miran’s term expires Jan. 31, which would give the president the opening he needs. Miran was sworn in to the role in September, filling the seat vacated by Adriana Kugler after her resignation. He has frequently called for more aggressive interest rate cuts.

Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers

Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, following a television interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I think policy is clearly restrictive and holding the economy back," Miran said during an interview on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" last week. "I think that well over 100 basis points of cuts are going to be justified this year," he said.

If Trump selects Waller, then the president could put another person in the seat when it opens.