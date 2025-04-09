Trump agenda focused on Main Street, restoring American dream, Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that despite the success of Wall Street in recent years, the Trump administration believes it is Main Street’s turn to lead the economy.

Bessent said the Trump administration will focus the next four years on Main Street and restoring the American Dream in remarks during a keynote address to the American Bankers Association in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

"For the last four decades, basically since I began my career in Wall Street, Wall Street has grown wealthier than ever before, and it can continue to grow and do well, but for the next four years, the Trump agenda is focused on Main Street," Bessent said. "It’s Main Street’s turn, it’s Main Street’s turn to hire workers, it’s Main Street’s turn to drive investment and it’s Main Street’s turn to restore the American dream."

Bessent said the Trump administration will continue to aim to give all banks the chance to succeed, "whether it’s JPMorgan or your local mortgage and loan," by working to ease the bureaucracy that stops Americans from getting the capital they need.

Wall Street has seen ups and downs in recent weeks as President Donald Trump launched tariffs against U.S. trading partners that have roiled the U.S. stock market.

Trump’s tariffs went into effect shortly after midnight Wednesday. They included a 104% tariff on products from China, 20% on the European Union, 24% on Japan and 25% on South Korea.

In retaliation, China on Wednesday announced that it will now tax American goods at 84%. The European Union also announced new tariffs on $23 billion in U.S. goods.