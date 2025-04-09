China to increase tariffs on US imports from 34% to 84%

China will now raise tariffs on U.S. imports from 34% to 84% in response to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The move is expected to go into effect tomorrow, according to Chinese state media, and comes as Chinese officials have vowed to fight "to the end" amid a trade war with the U.S.

"If the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end," China’s Ministry of Commerce wrote in a statement yesterday.

The escalation began last week when Trump first announced a 34% reciprocal tariff against China, which responded with a tariff of the same amount on America.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt then said Tuesday that because China declined to lift its retaliatory tariff, Trump imposed an additional 50% tariff on Beijing.

That tariff, which went into effect this morning on top of previously imposed tariffs of 20% and 34% against China, brings the total U.S. tariff on Chinese goods to 104%.

Leavitt insisted Tuesday that "all options are on the table for each country" when it comes to making deals over the latest U.S. tariffs, but warned those who retaliate that Trump "has a spine of steel and he will not break."

Leavitt said since Trump’s "Liberation Day" tariff announcements, 70 countries have already reached out to the president to begin negotiations.

"On the other hand, countries like China who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake. President Trump has a spine of steel and he will not break," Leavitt added.

