Truckers push for key, temporary tax break in stimulus bill

The trucking industry is hoping to secure a crucial tax break from Congress as discussions carry on over a potential stimulus package.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sent a letter to both the House and the Senate asking lawmakers to consider including a temporary suspension of the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax in a potential relief bill.

The group said it would be a way to “help every single trucking business.”

“Truckers are still on the front lines, filling store shelves and supplying hospitals,” Todd Spencer, president of OOIDA, said in a statement. “Suspending the HVUT is a way that Congress could easily offer fast, direct relief to all motor carriers. And believe me, they need it, much more than just a ‘thank you.’”

The Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) is required for vehicles that weigh 55,000 pounds or more and operate on public highways.

According to the association, it costs businesses about $550 per year, per truck.

The requested suspension is for one year.

The industry has received a fair amount of recognition for its role delivering essential goods throughout the pandemic, and has been vocal about challenges facing drivers who have worked since March to deliver everything from medical supplies to groceries throughout the U.S.

In April, President Trump thanked truck drivers, who he referred to as the “lifeblood” of the U.S. economy.

