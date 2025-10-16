Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Food and Drinks
Published

Trader Joe's accused of copying Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches

Lawsuit cites customer confusion over round, crustless sandwiches with crimped edges and packaging similarities

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 15

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. filed a federal lawsuit Monday accusing Trader Joe’s of copying its popular Uncrustables frozen sandwiches.

Smucker filed the lawsuit Monday in Ohio federal court, arguing that Trader Joe’s round, crustless sandwiches with crimped edges too closely imitate Uncrustables.

"Smucker does not take issue with others in the marketplace selling prepackaged, frozen, thaw-and-eat crustless sandwiches," the company said in its lawsuit. "But it cannot allow others to use Smucker’s valuable intellectual property to make such sales."

Smucker also alleged that Trader Joe’s packaging design violates its trademarks. 

GIRL SCOUTS HOPE 'INCREDIBLE' NEW COOKIE WILL HELP CRUMBLING SALES, FINANCIAL LOSSES

Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches

A box of Trader Joe's Crustless Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches is pictured. (Trader Joe's)

The Ohio-based company claimed Trader Joe's uses similar blue lettering and imagery of a sandwich with a bite taken out – similar to elements featured on Uncrustables packaging.

box of J.M. Smucker Co. Smucker's Uncrustables

Two boxes of J.M. Smucker Co. Smucker's Uncrustables brand peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches are arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The lawsuit argues the similarities have already caused customer confusion. It cites a social media post in which a user mistakenly claimed Trader Joe’s sandwiches were produced by Smucker under a private label agreement.

FOX Business reached out to Trader Joe's for comment on the lawsuit.

LISTERIA OUTBREAK FROM RECALLED PREPARED MEALS SOLD AT TRADER JOE'S AND WALMART LEAVES 4 DEAD, 19 IN HOSPITAL

Smucker is seeking restitution and a court order requiring Trader Joe’s to send Smucker the sandwich product and its packaging to be destroyed.

Trader Joe's grocery store in California.

Smucker accused Trader Joe's of violating its trademarks. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Smucker’s family of brands includes Folgers, Dunkin', Café Bustelo, Jif, Uncrustables, Smucker's and Hostess.