The top 10 paying internships for 2021
More than half of the top-paying companies are in tech
Despite the battered economy and job market, companies are looking to fill internship roles and some of them are willing to pay big bucks to do it.
The job posting website's economic research team compiled a list of the top 25 highest paying internships for 2021 based on monthly median base pay as reported by U.S.-based interns on Glassdoor during the coronavirus pandemic.
As early as this summer, some interns will be able to pull in more than $8,000 per month, which is equivalent to $96,000 per year, according to Glassdoor's 25 Highest Paying Internships for 2021 report.
The highest-paying industry is tech. More than half of the top-paying companies on Glassdoor's list – about 16 – are in that field while six others are in the finance industry and two are in the energy sector.
The company sitting at the top of the list is computer hardware and software company Nvidia, which compensates interns with a median monthly paycheck of about $8,811, according to Glassdoor. The company also nabbed a spot on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for 2021.
Here are the top ten best paying companies for interns based on Glassdoor intern reviews:
1. Nvidia
Median Monthly Pay: $8,811
2. Facebook
Median Monthly Pay: $8,023
3. LinkedIn
Median Monthly Pay: $8,009
4. Amazon
Median Monthly Pay: $7,954
5. Salesforce
Median Monthly Pay: $7,710
6. Capital One
Median Monthly Pay: $7,530
7. Microsoft
Median Monthly Pay: $7,366
8. Uber
Median Monthly Pay: $7,353
9. Google
Median Monthly Pay: $7,129
10. ExxonMobil
Median Monthly Pay: $ 7,018