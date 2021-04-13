The top 10 paying internships for 2021

Despite the battered economy and job market, companies are looking to fill internship roles and some of them are willing to pay big bucks to do it.

The job posting website's economic research team compiled a list of the top 25 highest paying internships for 2021 based on monthly median base pay as reported by U.S.-based interns on Glassdoor during the coronavirus pandemic.

As early as this summer, some interns will be able to pull in more than $8,000 per month, which is equivalent to $96,000 per year, according to Glassdoor's 25 Highest Paying Internships for 2021 report.

The highest-paying industry is tech. More than half of the top-paying companies on Glassdoor's list – about 16 – are in that field while six others are in the finance industry and two are in the energy sector.

The company sitting at the top of the list is computer hardware and software company Nvidia, which compensates interns with a median monthly paycheck of about $8,811, according to Glassdoor. The company also nabbed a spot on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for 2021.

Here are the top ten best paying companies for interns based on Glassdoor intern reviews:

1. Nvidia

Median Monthly Pay: $8,811

2. Facebook

Median Monthly Pay: $8,023

3. LinkedIn

Median Monthly Pay: $8,009

4. Amazon

Median Monthly Pay: $7,954

5. Salesforce

Median Monthly Pay: $7,710

6. Capital One

Median Monthly Pay: $7,530

7. Microsoft

Median Monthly Pay: $7,366

8. Uber

Median Monthly Pay: $7,353

9. Google

Median Monthly Pay: $7,129

10. ExxonMobil

Median Monthly Pay: $ 7,018