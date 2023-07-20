Tesla recalls Model S, Model X vehicles to 'ensure both first-row seat belts are properly connected'

Tesla has announced a recall of certain model year Model S and Model X vehicles in order to "inspect and ensure both first-row seat belts are properly connected to their respective pretensioner anchors."

The voluntary recall, which affects nearly 16,000 vehicles, according to The Associated Press, comes months after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into two complaints from Tesla owners that the front belts were not sufficiently connected at the factory.

"For affected vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair," the electric carmaker said in a recall notice. "After the repair was completed, on certain affected vehicles, the first-row seat belt may have not been properly reconnected to its pretensioner anchor."

"If a seat belt is not connected to its pretensioner anchor to specification, the seat belt may not perform as designed in a collision, which may increase the risk of injury," Tesla added. "We are not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to this condition."

ELON MUSK TALKS UP TESLA’S CYBERTRUCK ON EARNINGS CALL

Tesla is advising owners to check to see if their VIN is affected and if so, to get their vehicle inspected by one of its technicians.

Stocks in this Article TSLA TESLA INC. $267.35 -23.91 (-8.21%)

"However, if you are concerned about the status of your seat belt prior to your scheduled inspection, you may be able to detect this condition by pulling very firmly on the lap portion of your seat belt with a force of at least 15 pounds," it also said. "This procedure may detect an improperly attached seat belt but performing this procedure does not replace the need for an inspection by a Tesla Technician."

US SAFETY REGULATOR LAUNCHES PROBE INTO FATAL TESLA CRASH

The probe launched by the NHTSA in March 2023 covered an estimated 50,000 Model X SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

Both complaints at the center of that investigation allege that the linkage and pretensioner separated from the frames when the vehicles were driving and force was exerted, but neither incident involved a crash.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tesla also announced it is recalling more than 1,300 of its 2023 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles, according to The Associated Press, because of a camera issue.

"On affected vehicles, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras may not be aligned to specification, which may cause certain active safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning and Lane keeping assist, to be unavailable without alerting the driver," the company said about that recall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.