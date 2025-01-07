Expand / Collapse search
Amazon
Tens of thousands of Amazon workers return to in-person work in Washington

Amazon workers previously fought return-to-work mandate

Cushman & Wakefield Inc. Chairman of Global Brokerage Bruce Mosler weighs in on the in-person office push happening in New York City.

In-person work has reached a ‘new plateau,’ economic expert says

Cushman & Wakefield Inc. Chairman of Global Brokerage Bruce Mosler weighs in on the in-person office push happening in New York City. 

Monday marked the first day back on the job in person for 50,000 Amazon workers in Seattle. 

The employees' return to work was expected to impact traffic in the city after many turned to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearby Bellevue is also preparing to welcome back 12,000 Amazon workers to the offices there, FOX 13 reported.

The return-to-work mandate was announced last September by CEO Andy Jassy, who linked the new five-day requirement to Amazon’s effort to be "better set up to invent, collaborate, and be connected enough to each other and our culture to deliver the absolute best for customers and the business." 

The tech giant had previously transitioned from remote work to a mandated three days a week in-office in May of last year, and implemented some other changes.

Amazon Seattle corporate office

Corporate office buildings rise above The Spheres at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder / Getty Images)

The month after the full-time in-office announcement was made, over 500 Amazon employees sent a letter to Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman, urging a reversal of the mandate and challenging his recent statement that the policy has "broad support" among staff. 

The letter included personal stories from a dozen employees, who cited family obligations, medical needs and extensive commute times as barriers to adhering to the policy. One worker reported a four-hour commute to the nearest office, while another noted that his spouse would need to leave her job if they were to relocate.

Amazon Prime truck at Pike Place Market

Amazon Prime delivery truck parked at Pike Place Market late in the dayNov. 29, 2021.  (Stock photo / Getty Images)

Amazon.com Inc.

Many employees argued that remote work has been productive and that commuting adds unnecessary time and expense. Amazon has been enforcing the policy by requiring employees to either report to regional offices, relocate to Seattle or "voluntarily resign" if they cannot comply.

Amazon indicated to FOX Business that the company understands this may be a transition for some employees, which is why they are sharing this guidance well before it expects employees to work from the office.

Matt Garman CEO of Amazon Web Services

Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services, speaks during the WSJ Tech Live conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal at the Montage Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California, on October 21, 2024. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Additionally, Amazon says they are offering "a number of resources" to employees depending ontlocation, which includes access to elder care options and pet sitters.

Amazon also said in a statement that they can also provide employees with funded or reimbursable public transportation, free commuter shuttles, subsidized monthly parking rates and several more sustainable commute assistance options.

FOX Business' Jasmine Baehr and Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report. 