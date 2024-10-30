Amazon employees send angry letter on return-to-office policy; management stands firm

Over 500 Amazon employees sent a letter Wednesday to Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman, urging a reversal of a new five-day, in-office mandate and challenging his recent statement that the policy has "broad support" among staff.



The letter opens, "We were appalled to hear the non-data-driven explanation you gave for Amazon imposing a five-day in-office mandate."

The open letter alleges Garman’s comments "misrepresent the realities of working at Amazon" and do not reflect the experiences of many employees.



The return-to-office policy, announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in September, has been met with significant opposition from Amazon’s workforce.



"We understand that some of our teammates may have set up their personal lives in such a way that returning to the office consistently five days per week will require some adjustments," Jassy said in a public message to employees.



Many employees argue remote work has been productive and that commuting adds unnecessary time and expense. Amazon has been enforcing the policy by requiring employees to either report to regional offices, relocate to Seattle or "voluntarily resign" if they cannot comply.

"If there are people who just don’t work well in that environment and don’t want to, that’s OK. There are other companies around," Garman said during an Oct. 17 meeting.

The letter includes personal stories from a dozen employees, who cited family obligations, medical needs and extensive commute times as barriers to adhering to the policy. One worker reported a four-hour commute to the nearest office, while another noted that his spouse would need to leave her job if they were to relocate.



Many expressed frustration over the impact on their work-life balance, with one employee stating, "I used to be proud of my work and excited about my future here. I don’t feel that anymore."

The employees argue Garman’s comments lack supporting data and "break the trust of your employees who have not only personal experience that shows the benefits of remote work but have seen the extensive data which supports that experience."



They also say the new mandate disproportionately affects workers with specific needs, such as those with neurodiversity or child care responsibilities, challenging Amazon’s principle to "Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer."

Amazon spokeswoman Margaret Callahan shared with FOX Business on background that the company understands this may be a transition for some employees, which is why the company is sharing this guidance well before it expects employees to work from the office.



Additionally, Callahan stressed that Amazon offers employees "a number of resources" depending on a worker's location, which includes access to elder care options and pet sitters.



Amazon can also provide employees funded or reimbursable public transportation, free commuter shuttles, subsidized monthly parking rates and several more sustainable commute assistance options.



Amazon workers are expected to return to the office five days a week beginning Jan. 2.

Reuters contributed to this report.