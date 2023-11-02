Expand / Collapse search
Target scraps plan to open new store in Philadelphia after crime crisis led to other store closures nationwide

Target store was set to open near University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia

Target has abandoned plans to open a new store that is currently under construction in a Philadelphia neighborhood, just one month after announcing the closure of nine other stores across the country due to ongoing retail theft.

The new store was set to open in the city’s University City neighborhood near the University of Pennsylvania campus on 37th and Chestnut streets, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Target did not provide a specific reason for scrapping the plans in statements to local news outlets.

"We routinely assess our current projects and have made the decision to no longer pursue a store in this location," Target spokesperson Jim Joice told the Philly Voice.

Target has reportedly scrapped plans to open a new store in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood. The retail giant did not provide a specific reason as to why in statements to local news outlets. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Target for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In September, Target announced that a total of nine stores across four states were shuttering due to ongoing theft and organized retail crime.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Target shut down a store location in Center City due to underperformance. The retailer still has 10 stores in Philadelphia and about 50 throughout the greater metropolitan area, according to the newspaper.

The decision on the new store comes after the retail giant announced in September that a total of nine stores would be closed in New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, Oakland, Pittsburgh and Portland.

Target had cited theft and organized retail crime as factors in its decision to close those stores.

More than 500 Target employees were impacted by the crime-related store closures in New York, Seattle and Oregon.