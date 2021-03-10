Target partners with CVS for COVID-19 vaccinee distribution effort

Target is partnering with CVS to distribute coronavirus vaccines at store locations across 17 states, the companies announced Wednesday.

More than 600 CVS pharmacies within Target locations nationwide will be offering vaccinations to eligible guests.

"Our top priority since the onset of the pandemic: the health and safety of our team members, guests and the communities we serve," Target said in a statement the partnership.

The company continued: "Now, with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, Target's continuing to support our team and communities during the pandemic by partnering with 600+ CVS locations within Target stores to offer vaccines to eligible guests and team members."

In-store CVS pharmacies will be offering vaccines at Target locations in the following states: Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts. Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, California, Hawaii and Ohio.

CVS already offers flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines. The two companies will follow state and federal guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services tapped CVS and Walgreens late last year to help distribute the vaccine to priority Americans, such as seniors living in assisted living facilities and frontline health care workers.

The retail company first began distributing vaccines in early January.