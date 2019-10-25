Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Unions

Students of striking Chicago teachers barred from track meet

By , FOXBusiness
close
Thousands of students are out of school as Chicago teachers go on strike. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Parents in Chicago scrambling to find childcare amid teachers strike

Thousands of students are out of school as Chicago teachers go on strike. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.

High school runners benched by the Chicago teachers’ strike won’t be able to compete in a state-qualifying meet Saturday, an Illinois judge ruled Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Judge Eve M. Reilly issued the order Friday, The Associated Press reported. Her decision came a day after student-athletes from the Jones College Prep cross country team filed a lawsuit seeking an order to allow them to compete in the meet this weekend.

Kevin Sterling, the attorney representing the students, said some of them have crucial college scholarships on the line.

“If they don’t participate in the regional meet, then they don’t go to the sectionals,” Sterling told FOX Business. “And if they don’t participate in the regional meet, for all intents and purposes, the season’s over.”

Striking Chicago teachers sit on La Salle Street outside City Hall on the fifth day of canceled classes Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Chicago. The protest was timed to coincide with Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first budget address. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawfor

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Sterling said the students had been getting together preparing for the meet despite the school closings.  “They’ve practiced every day since the strike began,” Sterling said.

More than 25,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union have been on strike for more than a week. The union said it wants smaller class sizes, better pay and benefits, more support staff and affordable housing for students and families.

TAXPAYERS, TEACHERS, ATHLETES FEELING THE PINCH AS CHICAGO SCHOOLS REMAIN CLOSED

But with the strike stretching on this long, Sterling said student-athletes will miss the opportunity to be seen by college coaches.

“As I argued to the judges,” he said,” if one kid doesn’t get a scholarship and can’t otherwise afford to go to college, how do you measure the cost of a kid not being able to obtain a college education?”

Striking Chicago teachers march in the city's famed Loop on the fifth day of canceled classes on Oct. 23, 2019, in Chicago. Tt address. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS