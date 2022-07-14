Stuart Varney: Middle America is not happy

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney explores how ongoing inflation is impacting voters, arguing other political issues are starting to "fade into the background."

STUART VARNEY: It is 10'clock eastern and the story this morning is inflation.

It’s hitting the markets, and it’s hitting you.

Double-digit price rises are making you poor. Cutting your standard of living.

There is a political price to be paid for that.

Some voters are no doubt fired up about abortion, or guns or the climate.

But when you're getting worse off, for most voters, those issues fade into the background

It reminds me of candidate Reagan’s question to President Carter in 1980: "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"

Here's another factor that will affect voting this November. The stock market sell-off.

That's not going down well with the 100 million Americans who have some exposure to stocks.

It’s usually through 401k's and IRA's. For almost everyone, their pension money is down at least 20%, maybe much more.

Middle America is not happy.

Low-income America is getting swamped.

Inflation has dire consequences for everyone…

