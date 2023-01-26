Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Stuart Varney: Biden's economy is heading for trouble

Biden labels Republicans as 'fiscally demented'

close
FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Biden's economic remarks are a 'distraction from his document fiasco.' video

Stuart Varney: Biden's economy is heading for trouble because of his policies

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Biden's economic remarks are a 'distraction from his document fiasco.'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's upcoming remarks on the economy under his presidency, arguing the president's economy is "heading for trouble" as Democrats are reluctant to cut spending.

STUART VARNEY: In a couple of hours, the president will speak about "our economic progress" since he took office. It’s a distraction from his document fiasco

He will spend most of his time attacking Republicans.

But over the last two years, Biden has presided over a vast expansion of government. 

Spending and debt are the legacy of the last two years, and that puts our economy in danger.

The numbers are astonishing. We've never seen anything like it.

$2.2 trillion, COVID relief

$1.9 trillion for the American Rescue Plan

$1 trillion for infrastructure

$1.7 trillion for the omnibus spending plan

Stuart Varney on Biden's economy

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's economic remarks. (Fox News)

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE TOUTS US ECONOMIC GROWTH AFTER ASKED HOW BIDEN WILL ADDRESS RECESSION FEARS

Vast spending. Vast borrowing.

We are now $31.4 trillion in debt.

And we're shelling out $400 billion in interest every year!

This is what the big fight in Congress is all about: spending and debt

The Republicans want to bring both down. But Biden will increase spending and debt.

BILL GATES SAYS 'CHINA'S RISE' IS A 'HUGE WIN FOR THE WORLD'

There will be no acknowledgment today that Biden’s economy is heading for trouble, because of Biden’s policies.

No, it’s those "fiscally demented" Republicans who are responsible. 

This president will do what he always does: blame someone else.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE