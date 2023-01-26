Stuart Varney: Biden's economy is heading for trouble

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's upcoming remarks on the economy under his presidency, arguing the president's economy is "heading for trouble" as Democrats are reluctant to cut spending.

STUART VARNEY: In a couple of hours, the president will speak about "our economic progress" since he took office. It’s a distraction from his document fiasco.

He will spend most of his time attacking Republicans.

But over the last two years, Biden has presided over a vast expansion of government.

Spending and debt are the legacy of the last two years, and that puts our economy in danger.

The numbers are astonishing. We've never seen anything like it.

$2.2 trillion, COVID relief

$1.9 trillion for the American Rescue Plan

$1 trillion for infrastructure

$1.7 trillion for the omnibus spending plan

Vast spending. Vast borrowing.

We are now $31.4 trillion in debt.

And we're shelling out $400 billion in interest every year!

This is what the big fight in Congress is all about: spending and debt.

The Republicans want to bring both down. But Biden will increase spending and debt.

There will be no acknowledgment today that Biden’s economy is heading for trouble, because of Biden’s policies.

No, it’s those "fiscally demented" Republicans who are responsible.

This president will do what he always does: blame someone else.