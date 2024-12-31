States where minimum wage will rise in 2025

Nearly half the states in the U.S. are set for minimum wage increases on Jan. 1, 2025, which will mean a pay hike for some 9.2 million workers, according to recent data.

An analysis by The Economic Policy Institute says 21 states will raise their minimum wage at the first of the year, along with 48 cities and counties that are lifting their pay floors above their respective state minimums – mostly in California, Colorado and Washington.

Here are the states that will boost their minimum wage at the first of the year, and how much workers will be paid:

Alaska: $11.91

Arizona: $14.70

California: $16.50

Colorado: $14.81

Connecticut: $16.35

Delaware: $15

Illinois: $15

Maine: $14.65

Michigan: $10.56

Minnesota: $11.13

Missouri: $13.75

Montana: $10.55

Nebraska: $13.50

New Jersey: $15.49

New York: $15.50 ($16.50 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)

Ohio: $10.70

Rhode Island: $15

South Dakota: $11.50

Vermont: $14.01

Virginia : $12.41

Washington: $16.66